Dude Day 1 Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan's film is off to a promising start, mints this much

Dude, a Tamil romantic action comedy directed by Keerthiswaran, features Agan and Kuralarasi's adventures amidst family drama. Released during Diwali, it collected 8.09 crore on opening day, with strong regional performances in Trichy and Pondicherry. The film will soon arrive on Netflix.

Published17 Oct 2025, 11:14 PM IST
Dude features Pradeep Ranganathan in the main role.
The 2025 Tamil-language romantic action comedy Dude has made a steady debut at the box office. Featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, the film is Mythri Movie Makers' second Tamil production.

‘Dude’ Box Office Collection Day 1

Dude has collected 8.09 crore on its opening day, Friday, October 17, 2025. Released during the festive Diwali period, the film appears to have resonated with audiences, particularly in southern markets.

According to theatre occupancy data, morning shows recorded a 33.94% turnout, while afternoon and evening shows fared better, at 45.75% and 46.17% respectively.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise

Regional collections reflect a strong performance in cities such as Trichy, which posted 60.33% occupancy, and Pondicherry at 54.67%. Chennai and Coimbatore also delivered healthy numbers with 54% and 41.67% occupancy.

Other regions like Bengaluru (32.67%) and Madurai (34.67%) showed moderate engagement, whereas metropolitan hubs like Mumbai (14.33%) and the National Capital Region (16%) registered lower turnout.

More About The Film

Directed and written by debutant Keerthiswaran, Dude is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marking their second Tamil production.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan as Agan and Mamitha Baiju as Kuralarasi, with notable performances from Neha Shetty as Amudha, R. Sarathkumar as Athiyamaan Azhagappan, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini.

The narrative follows Agan and Kuralarasi’s romantic escapades blended with action and comedy, enriched by familial drama involving Athiyamaan Azhagappan, Kuralarasi’s father and Agan’s uncle.

Despite being a directorial debut, Keerthiswaran’s film has benefited from festive timing and strong promotional efforts, helping it garner attention across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.

With its mix of romance, action and humour, Dude is positioned to continue drawing Diwali crowds, and its box office trajectory over the next few days will be closely watched by industry observers.

