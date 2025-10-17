Dude Day 1 Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan's film is off to a promising start, mints this much

The 2025 Tamil-language romantic action comedy Dude has made a steady debut at the box office. Featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, the film is Mythri Movie Makers' second Tamil production.

‘Dude’ Box Office Collection Day 1 Dude has collected ₹8.09 crore on its opening day, Friday, October 17, 2025. Released during the festive Diwali period, the film appears to have resonated with audiences, particularly in southern markets.

According to theatre occupancy data, morning shows recorded a 33.94% turnout, while afternoon and evening shows fared better, at 45.75% and 46.17% respectively.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise Regional collections reflect a strong performance in cities such as Trichy, which posted 60.33% occupancy, and Pondicherry at 54.67%. Chennai and Coimbatore also delivered healthy numbers with 54% and 41.67% occupancy.

Other regions like Bengaluru (32.67%) and Madurai (34.67%) showed moderate engagement, whereas metropolitan hubs like Mumbai (14.33%) and the National Capital Region (16%) registered lower turnout.

More About The Film Directed and written by debutant Keerthiswaran, Dude is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marking their second Tamil production.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan as Agan and Mamitha Baiju as Kuralarasi, with notable performances from Neha Shetty as Amudha, R. Sarathkumar as Athiyamaan Azhagappan, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini.

The narrative follows Agan and Kuralarasi’s romantic escapades blended with action and comedy, enriched by familial drama involving Athiyamaan Azhagappan, Kuralarasi’s father and Agan’s uncle.

Despite being a directorial debut, Keerthiswaran’s film has benefited from festive timing and strong promotional efforts, helping it garner attention across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.