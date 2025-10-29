Dude OTT release update: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie online – What we know so far

Dude OTT release update: After a successful theatrical run, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is all set to make its digital premiere, marking one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the season.
Director Keerthiswaran’s Kollywood debut movie hit the silver screen on October 17 and received positive reviews from both the audience and critics.
The Tamil language romantic comedy faced fierce competition from other contemporary releases, including Dhruv Vikram's Bison: Kaalamaadan and Harish Kalyan's Diesel.
OTT giant Netflix has acquired the official streaming rights to Dude. According to media reports, the movie is expected to make its online debut on November 14, in multiple languages, including Hindi.
However, an official confirmation from the makers and Netflix is awaited.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dude has amassed a total of ₹68.09 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is still running successfully in theatres and its earnings are likely to be by the time it makes its digital premiere.
Dude's global collection currently stands at ₹106 crore gross, with overseas earnings accounting for ₹27.4 crore.
In a recent video on Twitter, Ranganathan thanked the audience for the overwhelming response to Dude.
Dude's IMDb description says, “Childhood friends Agan and Kural are inseparable. When Kural encounters romantic troubles, Agan must balance his hidden feelings for her with his desire to ensure her happiness.”
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, Dude marks Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer. Made on a budget of ₹25–30 crore, it features a runtime of 139 minutes.
With Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, the star cast features Mamitha Baiju, R Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon,Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma and Dravid Selvam in pivotal roles.
