Dude OTT release: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan's latest film online

Dude OTT release: Tamil director turned actor, Pradeep Ranganathan's latest film, Dude, is heading towards its OTT debut. The film was released during Diwali. It also stars Mamitha Baiju.

Dude opened to mixed reviews from critics, but found its place among the audience. It has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 so far.

When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude on OTT? According to reports by 123Telugu and OTT play, Dude will be streamed online on Netflix. Reportedly, the OTT giant has bagged the digital rights of the film.

The film is likely to be released on the OTT platform on 14 November 2025. It is said that Dude will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. However, the Hindi dubbed version might be released online later, following a similar eight-week gap, just like Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

While speculations around Dude's OTT release continue to gain momentum among netizens, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

About Dude: Makers, cast Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It marks Mythri's second Tamil production. What makes this film even special is that it is the official directorial debut of Keerthiswaran.

Besides Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, Dude also has R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma and Neha Shetty in supporting characters.

Dude plot Dude is a youthful romantic comedy, blending modern-day relationships with humour and chaos. The film focuses on Dude Agan, portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan, a fun-loving and carefree young man who unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a complicated love triangle. Life takes him through moments of confusion, heartbreak, and eventual self-realisation, highlighting themes of friendship, emotional growth, and the tangled truths of love. Dude unfolds in Ranganathan's signature light-hearted yet relatable comedy style.

Box office business of Dude While Dude is now nearing its OTT release, the film continues to bring audiences to the theatres. The film saw a decent opening business of ₹9.75 crore net [Ta: 6.5 Cr; Te: 3.25 Cr] at the Indian box office. Worldwide, the film earned ₹22 crore(US$2.6million), becoming the highest opener for Pradeep in his career so far.