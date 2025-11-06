Dulquer Salmaan returns with another intense period drama with Kaantha trailer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Kaantha, starring actor Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and offers a powerful look at the intense story fans can expect.

Dulquer, on Thursday, took to his social media to share Tamil and Telugu versions of the trailer. Along with the trailer, the actor added a caption that read, "The world of Kaantha unfolds today!", hinting at the film's larger-than-life narrative. The actor plays Chandran, popularly hailed as the 'King of Acting', who rises to fame under director Ayya, played by Samuthirakani."

In Kaantha, Dulquer plays Chandran, aka the "King of Acting," who rises to fame under the mentorship of director Ayya, portrayed by Samuthirakani. The trailer sets up an intense clash between the two, a battle of egos between a director and his protege.

The three-minute-eleven-second trailer opens with a scene from the fictional horror film Shaantha, directed by Ayya and starring "Nata Chakravarthi" TK Mahadeva. What begins as a dream project soon spirals into conflict as pride and creative differences push both men to the edge.

Take a look

Set in 1950s Madras, the film explores the complex relationship between a filmmaker and his star, the creative highs, emotional turmoil, and professional rivalries that shape their stardom.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media, 'Kaantha' was initially slated for release in September but was postponed to make way for 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.'