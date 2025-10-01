Dulquer Salman's big update on Lokah OTT release goes viral; social media reacts, ‘Good decision’

There has been a lot of interest in the Lokah OTT release. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the main role, is produced by Dulquer Salmaan. It has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film with a female protagonist.

Lokah Chapter 1 was released on August 28. Since then, it has minted ₹172.55 crore gross in the domestic market. With a net of ₹148.85 crore from the domestic market, the Malayalam movie has earned a worldwide total of ₹290 crore.

In its net domestic box office collection of ₹148.85 crore net, ₹115.87 crore came from its original language version. The Tamil version fetched ₹15.57 crore, Telugu ₹13.71 crore and Hindi ₹3.7 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Lokah’s box office collection is highly impressive since it was made with a modest budget of ₹30 crore. Its revenue happens to be nearly 10 times its budget.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is still running in theatres, entering its fifth week. It has been showing strong box office performance even after more than a month of release.

The movie is still enjoying good occupancy, especially in Malayalam theatres. Even on Monday, September 29, the superhero blockbuster collected ₹1 crore.

Dulquer Salman's big update on Lokah OTT release Meanwhile, it is obvious that the makers are not eager for Lokah’s OTT release. There have been rumours about the movie streaming online soon. Producer Dulquer Salman earlier shared a big update on the Lokah OTT release.

“Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements!” Dulquer Salman wrote on September 21.

The post has gone viral, with over 8 lakh views so far on Twitter (now X). The clarification followed some media reports that had claimed a tentative release date of October 23.

Meanwhile, speculation also suggests that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the Malayalam movie.

Several fans have reacted to Dulquer Salman’s post. Many of them posted, “No hurry.”

“When a movie is theatrically performing, the OTT release should not be shared,” posted one user.

“Thank you, DQ. Many people are rewatching the movie in theatres. It has so much repeat value. Let it run till October-end of something. Think about OTT by November only. And, also, please release it in China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia if possible,” suggested one fan.