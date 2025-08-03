Dunkin’ ad featuring Gavin Casalegno sparks backlash for ‘genetics’ line, draws Sydney Sweeney comparisons

A new Dunkin’ ad campaign featuring actor Gavin Casalegno has stirred controversy online after social media users called out the brand’s unexpected reference to “genetics” while promoting a summer drink.

Advertisement

In the video posted on July 29, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star says: “Look, I didn't ask to be the king of summer. It just kinda happened. This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer. Literally.”

He continues, “I can't help it; every time I drink a Dunkin' Golden Hour Refresher, it's like the sun just finds me. So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”

Watch the advertisement below:

Advertisement

The ad’s unusual messaging has sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the logic behind associating coffee with genetics. Others have noted similarities to American Eagle’s recent campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, which used a “genes” pun to market denim but also drew attention for its odd approach.

Internet's Reaction to the Ad Comments flooded in on social media. Most of them wondered what genetics had to do with coffee.

“Who thought this was a good idea (sic),” one user wrote.

Another added, “Weird time to drop an ad talking about genetics (sic).”

“WTF is going on.. why all ads are about genetics? (sic),” a third chimed in.

“Wouldn’t it make more sense to talk about him laying in the sun getting a GOLDEN tan? Why are we mixing genes and coffee?!? (sic),” another comment read.

Advertisement