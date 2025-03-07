Dupahiya OTT review, cast, plot and where to watch - check details

The much-anticipated comedy-drama Dupahiya made its OTT debut on Friday. Promising to bring a perfect blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling to audiences, the series is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur.

Dupahiya and its cast Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair. It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane and Bhuvan Arora. Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the series.

Dupahiya plot The show is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, fondly called as "Belgium of Bihar" for its long-standing peace and almost negligible crime rate. The series follows the story of Dhadakpur people who are on the brink of celebrating 25 years without crime. However, just a few days before a wedding in the village, chaos erupts when a brand-new motorbike, bought as a wedding gift, is assumed to be stolen.

With the wedding at stake, the bride's family and her ex-boyfriend embark on a frantic and hilarious quest to find the missing Dupahiya aka motorbike. Was the bike stolen? Or, where did it vanish on its own? The series takes the audience on a hilarious journey and highlights the dreams and struggles of ordinary people in a small-town setting.

Where to watch Dupahiya Dupahiya is currently streaming on Amazon Prime India.

Dupahiya audience review Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with reviews of Dupahiya.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “#Dupahiya is outstanding to say the least and probably better than gullack and panchayat. The goofy series is a delicious concussion of humour and emotions @raogajraj and @renukash are simply outstanding in the series. Others are mind blowing too. Do not miss the masterpiece (sic).”

Another post read, “The web series stands out for its engaging plot, & stellar performances (sic).” “What is this fascination with shit??? In Dupahiya, in first 10 minutes shit comes up five times? Do they think using shit makes dialogue original (sic),” questioned another viewer.