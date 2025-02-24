Dupahiya trailer: Amazon Prime Video drops glimpses of new web series | Watch

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer of its new web series, Dupahiya. The OTT show stars Sparsh Shrivastava of Laapataa Ladies fame, Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame and veteran Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao. The cast also includes Shivani Raghuvanshi, Renuka Shahane and Yashpal Sharma.

The comedy web series is set in a village called Dhadakpur in Bihar that is celebrating 25 years without crime. A prized motorbike suddenly goes missing. With a jubilee trophy, a wedding and town pride at stake, a desperate search begins to find it in time.

Advertisement

Also Read | Amazon MX Player unveils over 100 shows, movies for launch this year

Avinash Dwivedi, the writer of ZEE5 OTT movie Kakuda, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, is one of the actors in the web series.

“Splendor kharid lete, bullet kyun leni thi,” asked one social media user.

“Panchayat k baad har gaaon se related stories dekhne mein maza aata hai. Example set by Panchayat (After Panchayat, it’s enjoyable to watch stories related to every village. Panchayat has set an example),” came from another user.

Advertisement

“This kind of content public is waiting for, bored with crime sex and extra marital affairs series,” came from another user.

Upcoming OTT releases on Amazon Prime Video Dupahiya is one of the major upcoming OTT releases on Amazon Prime Video. It will start streaming online on March 7. Before that, two major releases will take place.

On February 27, Ziddi Girls will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT show stars Revathy, Nandita Das and Simran. While it is set in a fictional college, Matilda House (MH), the web series was filmed at Delhi University’s Miranda House (also called MH).

Also Read | Top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series released in 2024

Directed by Miranda alumna Shonali Bose, the show’s trailer has sparked controversy. College authorities, students’ union and alumni have criticised its portrayal of the institution and its students.

Advertisement