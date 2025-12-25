Dhurandhar 2 release update: Ranveer Singh movie's sequel eyes pan-India Eid premiere — 4 south Indian lingos added

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's savage spy thriller is ruling the box office even in its third week. Worldwide as well, the Hindi movie showcased exceptional performance, as it reported significant earnings in North America, the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe.

Aiming for an even bigger opening on the occasion of Eid, Dhurandhar's sequel is eyeing 19 March as release date amid clash with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.' One of the highly anticipated Geetu Mohandas directorial period gangster drama stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Dhurandhar 2 aims for pan-India Eid premiere As per the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 will have pan India release as it will premiere in multiple languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This is in marked contrast to its prequel which is available only in Hindi.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave a stellar 4.5 star rating to the movie, in a post on X stated, “'DHURANDHAR 2' TO RELEASE IN HINDI + *ALL* SOUTH INDIAN LANGUAGES."

Suggesting that the most awaited action packed thriller is in post-production stage, he added, "The storm is set to return... This time, everywhere. #Dhurandhar2, slated for a grand #Eid release on 19 March 2026, will release *simultaneously* in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada, and #Malayalam.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel noted that the movie made on a budget of ₹250 crore is re-writing history by setting new records. Taking to X, he wrote, “#Dhurandhar becomes the HIGHEST GROSSER of Indian cinema in 2025, surpassing the lifetime worldwide gross of #KantaraChapter1 ( ₹815 Cr). While #Kantara released in multiple languages, Dhurandhar has achieved this monumental feat in a single language.”

The 3 hours and 32 minutes long high-octane drama entered last day of third week today with earnings of ₹935.75 crore gross worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Projecting a formidable Christmas weekend, Sumit Kadel added, “With a Day 17 worldwide gross of ₹870 Cr, Dhurandhar is now set to comfortably cross the ₹1,000 Cr mark during the Christmas weekend itself.”