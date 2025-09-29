Durga Puja: Kajol gets a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with Jaya Bachchan at pandal | Watch

On Monday, Saptami, Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan had a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with actress Kajol at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal of the Mukerji family.

The Internet was overjoyed by this annual reunion of Jaya and Kajol at the Durga Puja festivities.

In the viral video, Kajol can be seen greeting and hugging Jaya Bachchan. The actresses then flash their best smiles for the camera.

For the occasion, Jaya Bachchan wore a cream-coloured saree. Kajol channelled her festive vibes in a yellow-pink saree.

Watch the viral video here:

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan played daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, respectively, in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Off-screen, they share a cordial relationship.

Mukerji family Durga Puja This year’s Durga Puja was emotionally significant for the Mukerji family as they remembered Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March 2025. It was Deb Mukherjee who used to organise the Durga Puja pandal annually.

On Saturday, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji came together to kick-start the Durga Puja festivities as a part of their family's annual tradition.

Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha appeared joyful and excited as they unveiled the first look of the pandal's Maa Durga idol with the Durga Devi Strotram, Aigiri Nandini, playing in the background.

Once the idol was fully visible, the sisters joined their hands in prayer and bowed, visibly moved and lost in devotion.

Kajol later shared a post on Instagram saying, “The unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all.”

On Day 2 of Durga Puja, Kajol was captured attending the festivities at with her kids, Nysa and Yug Devgn. A video showed Kajol tearfully participating in the rituals. However, in a heartwarming moment captured on video, Yug and Nysa can be seen cheering up their mother with inside jokes, hugs and kisses.

About Durgotsava The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.