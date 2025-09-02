Dwayne Johnson breaks down in tears as The Smashing Machine receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Dwayne Johnson was visibly overcome with emotion on Monday night as ‘The Smashing Machine’ received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival — one of the longest and most rapturous of this year’s edition.

‘The Smashing Machine’ receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival The 53-year-old actor, who rose to fame as WWE legend ‘The Rock,’ sobbed uncontrollably as applause, cheers, and whistles filled the Sala Grande on the Lido.

Judging by the ecstatic response to his powerful performance as troubled 1990s MMA fighter Mark Kerr, it appears Johnson has delivered what many are calling the most profound work of his career.

Known for high-octane films like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Baywatch’, and ‘The Mummy Returns’, Johnson takes a drastically different turn in this raw and intimate portrayal of a man battling both opponents in the ring and demons within.

As the credits rolled and the ovation swelled, Johnson was joined by co-star Emily Blunt — who plays Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples — and director Benny Safdie, who embraced his cast as they all wiped away tears. Adding to the emotional gravity of the moment, Mark Kerr himself was present in the theatre and could be seen weeping as his life story unfolded on screen.

Critics react to ‘The Smashing Machine’ After the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, critics immediately took to social media to pen down their thoughts about the film.

One critic wrote, “#TheSmashingMachine is a sincerely raw sports biopic on the gritty & brutal, real & emotional fights we face in & out the ring. Johnson bleeds vulnerability onto the screen in an undisputed knockout performance worth every ounce of blood, sweat & tears. Blunt the PERFECT match (sic).”

Another critic praised Emily Blunt but criticised her role and screen time. “Emily Blunt carries #TheSmashingMachine with charm, depth and smoking hot looks…But what a shame the film mostly casts her as “trophy wife #1.” Give her more than a cameo in someone else’s life story. She deserves that (sic),” she wrote.