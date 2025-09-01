Dwayne Johnson opens up about playing Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine: 'It was something I was really hungry to do'

Dwayne Johnson is trading blockbuster bravado for raw emotion in ‘The Smashing Machine’, a dramatic departure from the high-octane roles that have defined his career. Directed by Bennie Safdie and produced by indie powerhouse A24, the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a standing ovation and early Oscar buzz.

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he wanted to play Mike Kerr “This transformation was something I was really hungry to do,” Johnson said of his uncharacteristic starring turn in Safdie’s visceral drama. “I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?'”

Johnson, who is known globally for larger-than-life roles in franchise spectacles, called the role a deeply personal challenge.

“Mark was the greatest fighter in the world at one point, but this film is not even really about fighting — it’s a love story,” Johnson said, growing teary-eyed. “It’s a love story about Mark and Dawn in this relationship, and it’s a love story about Mark and the love that he had for the thing that he did — his struggle with trying to deliver [in the ring], his challenges and his overcoming. As you know, Mark OD’d twice, and he’s lucky to be alive — and that’s part of why this story is so special.”

Emily Blunt co-stars as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples, in a reunion with Johnson after their work together on Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’. Blunt, who is reportedly close friends with Johnson off-screen, is said to have played a key role in connecting him with Safdie after working with the director on ‘Oppenheimer’.

More about ‘The Smashing Machine’ ‘The Smashing Machine’ follows the turbulent life of Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and one of MMA’s early icons. Set during the brutal, unregulated era of 1990s mixed martial arts, the film explores Kerr’s rise in the ring and descent into addiction and personal turmoil.

Inspired by the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, the film has captivated audiences not only for its intensity but for its emotional core.

The film marks a turning point not only for Johnson but also for Safdie, who makes his first solo directorial effort without brother and long-time collaborator Josh Safdie.

Known for the nerve-jangling thrillers ‘Good Time’ and ‘Uncut Gems’, Safdie takes a more intimate approach with The Smashing Machine, while still retaining his signature edge.

Produced on a modest $40 million budget — a fraction of the mega-productions Johnson typically leads — the film represents a leap into prestige territory for the actor, whose performance is already drawing attention from awards pundits.

Kerr, who was present at the Venice press conference, appeared visibly moved by Johnson’s remarks, nodding along and tearing up as the actor described the importance of portraying his life story with honesty and respect.