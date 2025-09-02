Dwayne Johnson stuns fans with jaw-dropping 60-pound weight loss at Venice Film Festival: Fans call it ‘concerning’

Dwayne Johnson’s weight loss has sent shockwaves on the internet. During a promotional event for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, which also stars Emily Blunt, Johnson dropped jaws as he appeared in his slimmed-down physique at the Venice Film Festival, according to The Independent.

Dwayne Johnson’s lean physique goes viral on X Dwayne Johnson, popular for his charismatic portrayal of the WWE character The Rock, has lost 60 pounds, as per the outlet.

The Rundown star appeared almost unrecognizable in Venice as he posed alongside co-star Emily Blunt on September 1.

A video of the same went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Dwayne Johnson, 53, looked very thin in his roomy Hawaiian shirt and black trousers. Emily Blunt, on the other hand, nailed a cropped jacket over a top and trousers in a monochrome grey palette. A fan, on X, said Johnson slimmed down, probably because he had some “issues with his heart”.

“Concerning”, wrote another.

“I would think he slimmed down for a movie role,” added one fan on X. Meanwhile, another said Dwayne Johnson looked “good”. A user joked, “Gonna have to start calling him Dwayne the pebble Johnson”.

Dwayne Johnson on playing Mark Kerr Dwayne Johnson plays Mark Kerr, an MMA fighter and UFC pioneer, in the upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine, which releases on October 3 this year. Emily Blunt, 42, plays the role of Dawn Staples, the wife of Kerr, in the movie.

Johnson said playing Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine "certainly changed my life". He added that it was a transformation he was "really hungry to do", as per the BBC.

"I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity to do this,” he concluded.

