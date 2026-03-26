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EA Rajendran passes away at 71- Here's what we know about veteran Malayalam actor's cause of death

Rajendran's mortal remains will be kept for public homage in Kollam. His funeral rites will be held on Friday, March 27, at his residence in Thrithallur, Thrissur.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Mar 2026, 09:31 AM IST
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E.A. Rajendran
E.A. Rajendran(Wikimedia Commons)
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E.A. Rajendran, veteran Malayalam actor-director, passed away on Thursday, March 26. He was 71.

Rajendran was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a long time, according to a Manorama Online report. He took his last breath at his residence in Pattathanam, Kollam, Kerala.

Rajendran, a native of Thrithallur in Thrissur district, is survived by his wife, Sandhya Rajendran and son Divyadarshan.

The Manorama Online report said that Rajendran's mortal remains will be kept for public homage in Kollam. They will then be taken to his hometown in Thrissur later in the day.

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Rajendran's funeral rites will be held on Friday, March 27, at his residence in Thrithallur, Thrissur.

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E.A. Rajendran: Health concerns

In a 2025 interview with YouTube channel Mainstream One, Rajendran addressed concerns about his health, clarifying that his weight loss was intentional.

“I reduced weight as per the doctor’s advice to manage my sugar levels. Age is also catching up, and I need to stay careful,” he said.

He had also talked about his son's career, saying, "My son is acting now, and we are also running a production company. I am one of the leading producers of serials in South India.”

E.A. Rajendran: Professional journey

Rajendran’s creative roots trace back to Thrissur UP School, where he was a fixture in student theatre. After university, he honed his craft at the National School of Drama in Delhi, graduating at the top of his class.

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To bridge the gap between stage and screen, he completed his training with a specialised television course at the Film Institute in Pune.

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E.A. Rajendran: Notable career

With a filmography spanning roughly 60 titles, E.A. Rajendran established himself as a versatile force in Malayalam cinema, seamlessly transitioning between menacing villains and nuanced character roles.

While he became a household name through popular television serials, his cinematic journey was marked by a notable mid-career resurgence.

Though he debuted early in V.R. Gopinath’s Greeshmam, Rajendran endured a significant dry spell before his career-defining return.

His "second act" began with Jayaraj’s acclaimed classic Kaliyattam, a performance that reignited his trajectory. This comeback paved the way for roles in several prominent films, including:

  • Pranayavarnangal
  • Daya
  • Pattabhishekam

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More about E.A. Rajendran

Rajendran’s creative influence extended beyond the screen; he was a prolific theatre director and a versatile contributor to various artistic disciplines. His leadership reached into the public sector as well, where he served as Chairman of the State Horticulture Corporation. Within the industry, he was also known as the brother-in-law of veteran actor Mukesh

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HomeEntertainmentEA Rajendran passes away at 71- Here's what we know about veteran Malayalam actor's cause of death
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