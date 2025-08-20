Earlier, it was about Delhi: Bengal Files actor Saswata Chatterjee makes striking claim; netizens say, ‘Uncle is scared’

Amid the controversy around The Bengal Files, actor Saswata Chatterjee has claimed that he was not aware that the film was about his own state. The upcoming political drama, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has created a lot of buzz well ahead of its release.

Chatterjee, while speaking to The Wall News, said that the makers had only explained his role during the shoot, not the full story. He was told it would be a strong, villainous character, which very few actors would get in their career.

Also Read | Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri had no permission for trailer launch in Kolkata

“Nowadays, they don’t share the full story with anyone. Only a track is given, and only the character is explained. When I was told about my role, it was said to be a strong character, a villain-type role, which very few actors get,” Chatterjee said.

“During the entire shoot, the film’s name was Delhi Files. After the shoot got over, I saw the name had been changed to Bengal Files,” he added.

Saswata explained that such decisions were not in his control. He added that he liked the role and simply performed it. He can figure out why it was changed from Delhi Files to The Bengal Files only after watching it.

On questions about history being depicted wrongly, he said it was not his responsibility. If authorities feel Bengal has been shown in a bad light, they should approach the court with facts instead of creating unnecessary disputes.

At the same time, the renowned Bengali actor said that people should feel “scared” while watching him in The Bengal Files.

“I have seen my scenes. If you watch them, you’ll feel the fear,” he said.

Social media reactions While the interview was uploaded on YouTube on July 29, a clip of the video has now gone viral on social media platforms.

“After this statement, no one should have any doubt about what a “propaganda film” really means. If a movie is truly based on real events, then why did it have a different name during shooting? Or is it that they made a generic story and then, for political purposes, changed the name before release?” wrote one Instagram user while sharing the clip.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri alleges 'dictatorship' after Bengal Files trailer launch halt

However, many others feel Saswata Chatterjee is now opting for a “lame excuse” to justify his choice to work with Vivek Agnihotri.

“Why would they even take him in Delhi Files, and why is the entire star cast from Bengal?” asked one user.

“While shooting, can’t you realise if they are showing Bengal or Delhi?” asked another.

“Even a 2-year-old would not believe such a lame excuse,” posted one user.

Another wrote, “Uncle is scared!”

Was it Delhi Files before? Yes, Vivek Agnihotri’s movie was originally called The Delhi Files. Later, it became The Bengal Files. The director said the change had been made on “public demand” after a poll.

Since the focus changed to Bengal’s past, Agnihotri renamed the movie from The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter to The Bengal Files: Right to Life.