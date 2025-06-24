'Earlier, it was very difficult to dream of becoming an artist': Singer Jubin Nautiyal hails evolution of Indian music industry

By Palash Srivastava

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Singer Jubin Nautiyal praised the current scenario of the Indian music industry, calling it more approachable and easier for upcoming artists to compose songs with the help of technology.

In an interview with ANI, Nautiyal hailed the evolution of the music industry in India while referencing the recent collaborations between Indian and international artists, including Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's new hit song 'Sapphire'.

The 'Raatan Lambiyaan' singer expressed his happiness at the consumption of Indian music in foreign countries and English music in India.

"Now, there is no national and international, it has all become one. And there's so much English music being consumed in India, and there's so much Indian music being consumed outside. So it's all the same now," said Jubin Nautiyal.

Jubin Nautiyal shot to fame with his song 'Ek Mulaqat' from the film 'Sonali Cable' in 2014. The singer gradually built his diverse discography with the help of memorable hits like 'Kuch Din (Kaabil), 'Bawara Mann' (Jolly LLB 2), 'Akh Lad Jaave' (Loveyaatri) and others.

The singer called the present scenario of the Indian music industry a "great time" for the musicians, as now they can compose their music independently without the help of a music label.

"It's a great time for artists, all the upcoming artists. It's a great time because now you can release your own music. You don't need an absolute music label to release your music. You can do your own thing as an independent artist," said Nautiyal.

Looking back at his struggling days, the singer said that earlier, the path to success for music artists was quite "difficult" as it required a lot of struggle to reach a breakthrough stage of their career.

He added that music composition has become easier and more approachable due to technological advancements.

"Earlier, it was very difficult to dream of becoming an artist. There was a lot of way to even reach a point where people will accept that, Okay, now you should start struggling in your journey to become an artist. But now you can dream and figure it out. Today, making music has become so easy because of technology, and singing has become so easy. Everything has become so much easier and more approachable. So I think it's just showing the power of music as how deeply everybody wants to connect to music and do a lot of crazy things in music," said Jubin Nautiyal.

Nautiyal has been in the music industry for over a decade. He believes that music has become more approachable and will blossom in the coming five years.

"In five years, I think we'll be, we'll multiply at least four to five times as an industry. It's amazing. Today, anybody can approach music. Earlier, you had to buy a cassette to even start, and a CD to even start. But now, just one click and you can listen to a song that was released in Africa 15-20 years back. So that's the power we are at right now," said Jubin Nautiyal.

Jubin Nautiyal's recent song, 'Barbaad,' has created a buzz in the entertainment industry. It is the second song from the upcoming movie Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutant Ahaan Panday in the lead role.

