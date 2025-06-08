Early review of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Funny, very good director’

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with his maiden series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It will release on Netflix, in the second half of 2025. The first review of the show by Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos is out now.

First review of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's show Appearing on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast, Ted said, “It (The Ba***ds of Bollywood) is very fun. I've watched the first two episodes so far. It's very funny. I think people in India and people outside of India know nothing about the inner workings of Bollywood. So it's a really fun world. He's (Aryan Khan) a very good director.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is billed as a dark comedy, offering an insider’s glimpse into the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. It is still in production.

The show was announced at the Next during a Netflix event in Mumbai earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan shot a promo for the show and also made an appearance at the launch event. At the event, he candidly revealed that before Aryan began working on his series, Shah Rukh had pitched him to Ted Sarandos for a job at Netflix.

However, things didn't work out due to covid.

“He did his learning ki kaise kare (on how to do) direction and production USC (University of Southern California), America mein (in America). Bahut ajeeb sa coincidence hai. Covid nahi hota toh maine baat ki thi Ted se aur Bela se ki isko Netflix mein naukri de dein, wo assist kare kisi ko. But Covid ho gaya toh wo yahan par aa gaya (It's a very strange coincidence. If it wasn't for Covid, I'd talked to Ted and Bela ( Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer) to give him a job at Netflix so that he can assist someone there. But Covid happened so he came back to India), and then he started writing,” said Shah Rukh at the event.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood The Ba***ds of Bollywood reportedly stars Lakshya and Sahher Bamba. It is said to have special cameo appearances by biggies like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are also said to be a part of the show.