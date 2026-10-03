Earthshot Prize 2026: Hosted by Karan Johar, India edition to be attended by Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Rami Malek

The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards will be taking place in Mumbai, India. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the first Indian edition is scheduled on November 17, bringing 5,000 guests to celebrate scientists, entrepreneurs, community changemakers, indigenous leaders and young innovators for their contributions towards the environment.

Guest list for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards would be attended by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Hollywood stars Rami Malek and Simone Ashley. Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will also be a part of the event.

Shreya Ghoshal will be performing at the event.

Prince William will also be arriving in India for the night.

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Where to watch online The ceremony will be streamed on OTT. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 language options.

The Earthshot Prize champions solutions aimed at protecting and restoring the planet.

Talking about the night, Alia Bhatt said that she is proud of her country as it is a part of this year's celebration.

"There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I'm proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they're doing for all of us," Bhatt said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

Sachin Tendulkar added, "The Earthshot Prize celebrates people who are doing exactly that for our planet -- turning bold ideas into meaningful action."

Rami Malek shared that the Earthshot finalists represent "stories of hope" and prove that change is possible.

Prize money for winners The event will see 15 finalists who will be competing across five categories, including Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

Among the 15, five winners will be announced at the awards night. Each winner will receive a 1 million pound as an award to advance or scale their solutions.

Ahead of the event, Karan Johar met Prince William in London.