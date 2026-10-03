Earthshot Prize 2026: Hosted by Karan Johar, India edition to be attended by Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Rami Malek

The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards will be taking place in Mumbai, India. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the first Indian edition is scheduled on November 17, bringing 5,000 guests to celebrate scientists, entrepreneurs, community changemakers, indigenous leaders and young innovators for their contributions towards the environment.

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Guest list for The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards would be attended by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Hollywood stars Rami Malek and Simone Ashley. Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will also be a part of the event.

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Shreya Ghoshal will be performing at the event.

Prince William will also be arriving in India for the night.

Also Read | Karan Johar meets Prince William in London, discuss water crisis in India

Where to watch online The ceremony will be streamed on OTT. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 language options.

The Earthshot Prize champions solutions aimed at protecting and restoring the planet.

Talking about the night, Alia Bhatt said that she is proud of her country as it is a part of this year's celebration.

"There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined. And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I'm proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they're doing for all of us," Bhatt said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

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Sachin Tendulkar added, "The Earthshot Prize celebrates people who are doing exactly that for our planet -- turning bold ideas into meaningful action."

Rami Malek shared that the Earthshot finalists represent "stories of hope" and prove that change is possible.

Prize money for winners The event will see 15 finalists who will be competing across five categories, including Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

Among the 15, five winners will be announced at the awards night. Each winner will receive a 1 million pound as an award to advance or scale their solutions.

Ahead of the event, Karan Johar met Prince William in London.

Karan Johan on hosting the show in India Karan Johar earlier said about hosting the event, "To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William’s vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I’m honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.