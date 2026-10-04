Earthshot Prize 2026 India: When is it, who is attending, prize money, finalists and where to watch

The Earthshot Prize 2026 is coming to Mumbai, India, for the first time, with the two-day programme scheduled for 16-17 November 2026. The sixth edition of the environmental awards will bring together climate innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, environmental leaders and global celebrities.
The Earthshot Prize Awards Night will take place on 17 November in Mumbai, where five winners will each receive £1 million to help accelerate or scale their environmental solutions.
Here is everything to know about the Earthshot Prize 2026 — from the date and prize money to the finalists, sponsor, host, celebrity lineup and streaming details.
The wider Earthshot Prize 2026 Mumbai programme will take place on 16 and 17 November 2026.
The sixth annual Awards Night is scheduled for 17 November in Mumbai. The city joins previous Earthshot host cities including Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore, Boston and London.
Mumbai was selected as the host city during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week. The Earthshot Prize said the choice reflects India's position as a country where economic development and environmental solutions are increasingly being pursued alongside each other.
The Earthshot Prize 2026 has 15 finalists competing across five categories, known as Earthshots.
At the Awards Night, five winners will each receive £1 million to accelerate the impact of their solutions. Beyond the prize money, finalists receive access to mentorship, resources, technical support and a wider network of businesses, investors and environmental experts.
The 2026 cohort comprises 15 finalists, selected from nearly 7,000 nominations across 169 countries, according to The Earthshot Prize.
The 2026 finalists include solutions ranging from AI-powered wildfire detection and conservation initiatives to zero-emission shipping, electric mobility and waste-reduction programmes.
India has a significant presence in the Earthshot ecosystem. According to The Earthshot Prize, India is home to seven Earthshot Prize finalists, including four winners — more than any other country.
The 2026 finalist cohort also includes Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which has been recognised under the Clean Our Air category.
The Serum Institute of India has been announced as the principal sponsor of the 2026 Earthshot Prize Summit in Mumbai.
The summit will bring together environmental innovators, investors, philanthropists and business leaders, with the aim of creating collaborations and mobilising support for solutions addressing environmental challenges.
Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai.
The latest lineup announced by The Earthshot Prize includes Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor and Simone Ashley. Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will also participate.
Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the ceremony, which is expected to bring together around 5,000 distinguished guests.
More participants are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
For the first time, the Earthshot Prize Awards Night will be streamed globally on Prime Video, the event's exclusive streaming partner.
The ceremony will be available across more than 240 countries and territories in more than 40 languages, according to The Earthshot Prize.
Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a decade-long initiative aimed at identifying, supporting and scaling solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.
The prize was inspired by the ambition of the Moonshot programme and focuses on five areas: nature, air, oceans, waste and climate.
The Mumbai edition will combine the Earthshot Prize Summit with the Awards Night, bringing environmental and business leaders together around solutions that can potentially be scaled beyond their current markets.
The 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Night will culminate in the announcement of five winners, with each receiving £1 million to advance their environmental solutions.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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