Twilight star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony, leaves internet heartbroken

Twilight star Kristen Stewart has officially married her longtime partner Dylan Meyer. They exchanged rings at an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Easter Sunday, as per TMZ.

Advertisement

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer married Some photos from the private ceremony have surfaced online. In them, the couple is seen exchanging vows.

Internet reacts to Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer

The news of Kristen's marriage has left fans heartbroken. Reacting to the news on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “Kristen Stewart got married to Dylan Meyer and I’m f**king crying (sic).” “Wow that's great news. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness together (sic),” added another.

Advertisement

One more said: “Kirsten still looks like she’s in her 20s. Twilight days (sic).” Someone also joked, “Wait what? I thought she was with Robert Pattinson?”

Reportedly, Kristen and Dylan received a marriage license from the courthouse before the ceremony. It was seemingly attended by close friends and family. Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis were on the guest list.

Dylan Meyer is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer. She and Kristen made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2019. Later in 2021, they announced their engagement.

When Kristen talked about wedding plans Talking about wedding plans, previously Kristen had told Stephen Colbert in 2022 that she might opt for a "a big party or something" but was also open to a spontaneous ceremony.

Advertisement

"We might just go do it this weekend, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards. I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner," the actor said.

Stewart is popularly known for her role in Twilight, co-starring Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. She was last seen in Sacramento, Love Lies Bleeding and Love Me from last year.

Her next project is The Wrong Girls. Besides starring in the film, she is also the co-writer alongside wife Dylan. While she is also the co-producer of the film, Dylan Meyer is the director. It marks Meyer's directorial feature length debut.

Dylan Meyer is best known for co-writing the screenplay for Moxie (2021) and Netflix's XOXO. She has also appeared in supporting roles in many projects.

Advertisement