'Ecstatic, overwhelmed, grateful,' says Karan Johar as his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bags National Award

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar's happiness knows no bounds as his movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Expressing gratitude to the jury, Karan said, "I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart..... Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.... I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive."

Karan also took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note over his film's recognition at National Awards.

"It feels surreal, 2 years on... to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN! My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I'm a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this. Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again," he posted.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, garnering much love from the audience and critics.

The movie also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The film marked Karan's return to direction after 7 years. Not only for the actors' performances and beautiful storyline, the film's songs were also quite popular and received a lot of love from the audience. The music, composed by Pritam, featured a mix of romantic tracks, dance numbers, and emotional songs, and contributed significantly to the film's appeal.

Be it 'Ve Kamleya' or 'Tum Kya Mile' or 'Kudmayi', all songs of 'Rocky Aur Rani...' weaved magic.

