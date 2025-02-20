ED attaches assets worth over ₹10 crore of S Shankar, director of Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai starrer Enthiran

Possibly in the first case on the grounds of plagiarism or copyright violation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached the assets worth more than ₹10 crore of S Shankar, the director of Rajnikant and Aishwarya Rai starrer ‘Enthiran’ (Robot).

The action was taken on charges of plagiarism and copyright violations nder the anti-money laundering law.

Copyright act is classified as scheduled offence under PMLA.

In a statement, the ED said that a provisional order was issued on February 17 under the PMLA attaching three immovable properties of the director, S Shankar.

ED official said that this is possibly the first attachment of assets in the country under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on grounds of plagiarism or copyright violation while making a movie.

The total value of these assets is ₹10.11 crore, it said.

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by Aarur Tamilnadan, author of a story titled 'Jiguba', against Shankar before a court at Egmore in Chennai on May 19, 2011.

What are the allegations? The ED said that the complaint alleges that the storyline of the Tamil movie 'Enthiran' (Robot), directed by Shankar, was copied from 'Jiguba' thereby rendering Shankar liable for violations under the Copyright Act, 1957 and some sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the ED said.

About 'Enthiran' — 'Enthiran' was released in 2010 and featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai as the main lead.

— It grossed ₹290 crore world-wide, making it an all-time blockbuster at the time

— The federal probe agency said its investigation found that Shankar received a "substantial" remuneration of ₹11.5 crore.