Ed Harris joins Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch: Here’s who he plays and when it releases on OTT

Ed Harris has joined the cast of Dutton Ranch, a spinoff of the hit series Yellowstone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The four-time Oscar nominee will appear on the Paramount+ series alongside Annette Bening. Ed Harris, 74, will play the character of Everett McKinney in Dutton Ranch, which focuses on Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton from Yellowstone.

Ed Harris to play a veterinarian in Dutton Ranch As per the entertainment media outlet, Harris’s role, Everett McKinney, is “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding”. McKinney is also said to have “a good sense of humor”.

The China Moon star will now join the likes of Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Bening in Dutton Ranch. Annette Bening plays the role of a “powerful, cunning and charming” woman named Beulah Jackson, who looks after a prominent Texas ranch. Meanwhile, Finn Little will reprise his role as Carter, the adopted son of Beth and Rip.

What to expect in Dutton Ranch According to the official logline for the Paramount+ follow-up series, in Dutton Ranch, Beth and Rip are “grateful for the peace” they almost died for. In the Yellowstone spinoff, the two will fight tooth and nail to “survive” and ensure that “Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, added to the excitement of Dutton Ranch in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year. She said she had utmost faith in director Taylor Sheridan's ability to grow the character, Beth, in Dutton Ranch.

“I trust him with wherever he takes her; whether we’re leaving her where we’ve left her, or we’re going to find her somewhere else, I trust him," she said.

Dutton Ranch will be released sometime in 2026 on Paramount+.

Who is Ed Harris married to? Ed Harris is married to actress Amy Madigan.