ED raids Dino Morea's Mumbai residence in connection with Mithi River Desilting scam case

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at fifteen locations in connection with the Mithi River desilting scam, including actor Dino Morea’s residence in Mumbai.

ED raids Dino Morea's Mumbai house The action comes just days after the actor appeared before the Mumbai Police for questioning in a corruption probe. The actor's brother Ketan Kadam was also questioned by the officials in the matter.

As per ANI, Friday's raids were carried out across Mumbai and Kochi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at multiple locations linked to contractors and officials suspected of embezzlement in the desilting operations of the Mithi River.

Mithi River Desilting scam case The case involves accusations of alleged inflated bills, fake work logs, and systematic diversion of public funds sanctioned for flood prevention and drainage maintenance in Mumbai. The scam involves financial irregularities of nearly ₹65 crore.

The Mithi River, a critical drainage channel in Mumbai, came into national spotlight after the horrific floods in 2005. In the aftermath, the BMC and other civic agencies launched regular desilting and cleaning operations to prevent future flooding. However, audits and investigations by agencies in recent years exposed glaring discrepancies between the actual and reported desilting work, raising serious concerns over corruption.

Previous inquiries by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had flagged potential financial irregularities. The ED stepped in after taking cognizance of these reports and registered a money laundering case to trace the suspected proceeds of crime.

Sources within the agency revealed that financial documents, electronic devices, and transaction records are being seized during these ongoing raids.

The ED suspects that a nexus of contractors and middlemen submitted fake work completion reports and diverted funds meant for critical infrastructure development.

This case adds to the growing list of alleged financial irregularities being investigated in connection with civic infrastructure works in Mumbai, sparking renewed calls for accountability and systemic reforms in the functioning of local bodies.

How is Dino Morea involved in Mithi River scam case? As per multiple reports, Morea's name cropped up for having connections with one of the arrested, who is accused of the financial irregularities case.

He was summoned after Mumbai police's EOW found multiple phone conversations between him and his brother Ketan Kadam, who is a prime suspect in the Mithi River cleaning scam case.