Ed Sheeran compares watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om to experiencing Star Wars for the first time

Ed Sheeran’s love affair with India continues. From performing with Arijit Singh to partying with Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, the global pop star has often spoken about his fondness for the country. Now, in a new video shared on his YouTube channel during a conversation with Zane Lowe, Ed praised Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, calling it an experience as grand as being introduced to Star Wars for the very first time.

Ed Sheeran on discovering Om Shanti Om Recalling his India tour while shooting the music video for Sapphire, Ed spoke about how each city offered something unique — from language and culture to food and fashion. While describing the country’s cinematic treasures, he compared Om Shanti Om to one of Hollywood’s biggest cultural phenomena.

“It’s a wealth of discovery of movies. Someone goes, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie? Have you seen Om Shanti Om?’ It’s a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it. This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time. They just go like, ‘What is this?’” Ed said, adding that he was amazed by the diversity of Indian superstars singing in different languages.

On Arijit Singh and his India connection Ed also opened up about his bond with Arijit Singh, calling him “India’s version of me.” He recalled attending Arijit’s concert, where they performed Perfect together, and revealed they once considered collaborating on a Bollywood duet. “When I was in India, I realised that Arijit is very much like their version of me, in terms of the kind of songs we make,” he said.

Talking about Sapphire, Ed added, “It’s the most important song for me on the record. When I pass away, that’s the song they are going to be playing on the news, because the kind of feeling I get when I meet people of the Indian diaspora and the overall idea behind this song feels super important."

