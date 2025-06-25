Ed Sheeran drops new track ‘Drive’ ahead of Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has released a brand-new single titled Drive, which will be part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood film F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt. The track dropped on Thursday, just ahead of the film’s global release on June 27.

Produced by John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, the high-energy song also features Mayer on guitar, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums, bassist Pino Palladino, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee. The collaboration brings together a powerful lineup of musical heavyweights.

Drive is part of F1: The Album, which features a star-studded artist list including Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Rosé, Chris Stapleton, Tate McRae, RAYE, Myke Towers and Roddy Ricch, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, F1: The Movie follows the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a former Formula One driver who returns to the track to mentor a young racer, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies.

Adding to the film’s authenticity, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is also on board as a producer.

As anticipation builds for the film and its soundtrack, Sheeran’s Drive adds an emotional and energetic layer to a movie that merges high-speed racing with cinematic spectacle.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is also set to make a return appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Netflix released a teaser over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of the 34-year-old singer crooning in Hindi. The teaser shows Sheeran joining Kapil Sharma on stage for a fun-filled episode set to stream on Saturday, June 28 at 8:00 PM.