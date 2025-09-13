Ed Sheeran reveals he ‘does not own a smartphone’. Here's the reason behind it

Ed Sheeran, one of the world’s most successful pop stars, has revealed a surprising detail about his life off stage: he doesn’t own a smartphone. In a conversation on Popcast, The New York Times’s music show, the singer-songwriter explained how living without a phone has changed the way he connects with people, and why his priorities today are less about chart numbers and more about family and live music.

No Smartphone, No Constant Pings Sheeran shared that he ditched his phone years ago and now only uses an iPad. He checks his Instagram messages about once a month, which means he has lost touch with many people. “I don’t have numbers saved, I don’t carry a phone. I hate being on my own… I’m terrified of being lonely,” he admitted, adding that fame can feel isolating despite being surrounded by people.

Arijit Singh collab The singer also shared how he collaborated with the famous singer Arijit Singh. “ I went there (India) in 2024, and I was meant to do a song with Arijit for a Bollywood film, and then Arijit and I hung out, and then we ended up working on Sapphire. It all kind of happened quite naturally, like it's less uh thought out than people would think, I think," he said.

Redefining Success The singer, who has ruled global charts for over 15 years with hits like Thinking Out Loud and Perfect, said he no longer obsesses over statistics or streaming numbers. “Now my measure of success is simple — does the song slap live? Can I add it to the setlist, and will the audience enjoy it?” he explained.

A Brighter Phase With Play Sheeran’s upcoming album Play reflects this shift. After his last record, Subtract, captured a difficult period of grief and depression, he says Play is a “knee-jerk reaction” — celebratory, upbeat, and inspired by life with his two young daughters.

Sheeran also shared details about losing his close friend, Jamal Edwards, a couple of years ago and dealing with his wife's cancer, he said, “I definitely had to sit with it for a while, because he died and then [Sheeran’s wife] Cherry had her cancer diagnosis and then the court case started, and then mid-court-case my friend Shane died, as well. I went straight into my second child getting born, straight into tour, then Cherry’s operation to take out the tumour. I’d say it was like two years of real cloudiness.”

Family Over Fame Currently based in the US while on tour, Sheeran revealed he has stepped away from the gruelling 16-hour workdays of his early career. Instead, he prioritises time with his family. “I get jealous of friends’ normality, like being able to take their daughters to the park unnoticed,” he admitted.