Ed Sheeran reveals Loop Tour 2026 North American dates – Presales begin on this DATE; how to get tickets

Ed Sheeran, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has announced the North American leg of his global Loop Tour, set to run from June 13 to November 7, 2026. The 26-date stadium tour will kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before visiting major US and Canadian cities, including Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Tampa.
The Loop Tour will feature an all-new stage design and a setlist combining tracks from Sheeran’s latest album Play—released on September 12—with fan favorites and chart-topping classics.
Fans can register for early access at EdSheeran.com, with presale registration beginning September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members will have access to a special presale starting the same day at 12 p.m. EDT. General public tickets go on sale September 26 at 10 a.m.
Sheeran, recognized as Spotify’s second-biggest artist of the 2010s, is known for his guitar-driven hits and massive streaming numbers. His 2017 single “Shape of You” amassed 4.5 billion streams before being surpassed by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”
June 13, 2026: Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 20: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
June 27: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
August 8: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
August 21–22: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
September 4–5: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
October 10: Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
November 7: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
The full list of 26 North American dates spans cities across the United States and Canada, bringing Sheeran’s Loop Tour to fans throughout the continent.
