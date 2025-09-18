Ed Sheeran reveals Loop Tour 2026 North American dates – Presales begin on this DATE; how to get tickets

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran will bring the North American leg of his Loop Tour from June 13 to November 7, 2026, visiting 26 stadiums including Glendale, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Tampa.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs during Ed Sheeran's Play: Live from New York presented by TikTok at Domino Square in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Ed Sheeran, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has announced the North American leg of his global Loop Tour, set to run from June 13 to November 7, 2026. The 26-date stadium tour will kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before visiting major US and Canadian cities, including Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Tampa.

The Loop Tour will feature an all-new stage design and a setlist combining tracks from Sheeran’s latest album Play—released on September 12—with fan favorites and chart-topping classics.

How to get Loop Tour 2026 tickets

Fans can register for early access at EdSheeran.com, with presale registration beginning September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members will have access to a special presale starting the same day at 12 p.m. EDT. General public tickets go on sale September 26 at 10 a.m.

Singer's notable achievements

Sheeran, recognized as Spotify’s second-biggest artist of the 2010s, is known for his guitar-driven hits and massive streaming numbers. His 2017 single “Shape of You” amassed 4.5 billion streams before being surpassed by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

North American Tour Dates

June 13, 2026: Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 20: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

June 27: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 8: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

August 21–22: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

September 4–5: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

October 10: Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

November 7: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

The full list of 26 North American dates spans cities across the United States and Canada, bringing Sheeran’s Loop Tour to fans throughout the continent.

