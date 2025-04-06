Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer, added to Coachella 2025 lineup

Washington, DC [US], April 6 (ANI): Fans of pop sensation Ed Sheeran and iconic rock band Weezer are in for a musical treat, as both artists have been added to the much-anticipated Coachella 2025 lineup, reported Variety.

However, festival-goers won't get both artists on the same weekend. Sheeran and Weezer will be playing virtually in the same time slot in the same venue on their respective Saturdays, with surprisingly early start times.

According to Variety, Weezer will perform in the Mojave tent on April 12 at 3:10 p.m., and Sheeran will take the same stage at 3 p.m. on April 19.

The 'Blue Album' fame rock band, Weezer, is scheduled to play for a brisk 45 minutes, while Sheeran will be given a full hour for performance.

Coachella posted the updated performance schedule on social media. The complete lineup includes the scheduled performances of singers Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Weezers, Green Day, and others.

The announcement of set times clears up a few mysteries, like how the equally billed Saturday headliners Green Day and Travis Scott will share performance duties on Saturday night of each weekend.

According to Variety, Green Day is scheduled to play those nights from 9:05 to 10:45 p.m. PT, and after a healthy set break, Scott will take the stage at midnight.

As per the lineup, Lady Gaga will take the stage at 11:10 on the two Friday nights, and Post Malone will cap things off on the Sunday night bills starting at 10:25.

The Coachella festival will span two weekends, with Gaga kicking off the festivities on Friday, April 11 and 18. She will be joined by performers like Missy Elliott, Lisa, FKA Twigs, Glorilla, Benson Boone, The Go-Go's, and Three 6 Mafia.

Green Day will take the stage on Saturday, April 12 and 19, with an exciting lineup of artists including Charli XCX, Misfits, Anitta, T-Pain, LA Philharmonic, Jimmy Eat World, Alok, and Yo Gabba Gabba!

Two Sundays, April 13 and 20, will feature Post Malone as the headliner, following performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla $ign, and others.

According to Variety, for Sheeran, his surprising addition is part of a slow rollout of promotion, information and music for his upcoming album, "Play."

No release date has been announced for the record, and it's said not to be looming immediately, but a first single from the album, "Azizam."