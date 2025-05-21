Did Ed Sheeran shares big detail about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding?

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran confirmed a big detail from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming wedding. Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 after months of dating and going public with their relationship.

Ed Sheeran on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding Amid growing curiosity over Selena and Benny's wedding, Ed Sheeran took on Vanity Fair's "Lie Detector Test" series. He revealed that he has made the guest list for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming wedding.

When he was asked if he had received an invite, Sheeran said, "Mm-hmm." He went on to confirm that Blanco, with whom he has collaborated on several songs, attended his intimate wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn in 2018, as per People.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding Talking about the wedding, Benny shared an update on wedding planning while appearing on the April 30 episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast.

He said that he and Selena were yet to make much headway. "We haven't figured out anything in our wedding yet," he said, before revealing that one must-have for their big day.

"The only thing I've said straight up, as a part of the food, is that I want [Jewish cook and food writer] Jake [Cohen] to do the challah," the music producer said. “That's all I care about. He makes the best challah I've ever had,” he also added.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez elsewhere said that she and Benny will be skipping a popular wedding tradition, the first dance. Blanco said that they decided on it because the Rare Beauty owner is “shy.”

However, she is open to doing a "special dance" with her maternal grandfather. She decided on it to give her grandfather the best experience of being a part of the wedding that he missed out on when the singer's mom got married, reported People.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first kiss In the same podcast, Blanco also shared deets about his first "embarrassing" kiss with Selena.

“We were hanging on our second date, towards the end of the date, we were sitting in the living room on the couch, and we were playing ‘We’re Not Really Strangers,’ ” he said.