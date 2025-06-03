Ed Sheeran shares candid video with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Sapphire’ dump; netizens say ‘give him Aadhaar Card already’

British singer Ed Sheeran has won the hearts of netizens with his latest Instagram dump of behind-the-scenes moments of his upcoming track ‘Sapphire’. His most loved BTS clip was one with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sheeran wrote, “SRK, I love that guy so much,” as the duo lip-synced Sapphire's hook line.

His Instagram post shows him embracing Indian culture, singing in Hindi, getting a tattoo in Punjabi, playing traditional Indian instruments, and much more.

Ed Sheeran also ensures that he spends quality time with his friends from the Indian film fraternity whenever he is in India.

Considering the singer's love for India and his many visits to the country, netizens, especially Indian fans, joked, “Give him an Aadhaar Card already!”

Aadhaar Card is an identity proof for Indian residents.

Check out his ‘Sapphire dumpington’:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were impressed by how Ed Sheeran embraced India and said that he is “practically a desi” now.

“Someone give him an Aadhaar Card already!” a user said.

“Indian Sheeran,” quipped a user.

Another user said, “Boy is practically Desi now.”

“Bro is addicted to India. damn bro,” said a netizen.

“Levelling up all the everytime like Pokémon,” joked another user.

Netizens were also in LOVE with Ed Sheeran's collab with Shah Rukh Khan and said, Ed Sheeran X Shah Rukh Khan omg!"

“OMG, you know SHAHRUKH!!” said another excited fan.

“Jesus! You met Shah Rukh Khan!??” a user said in disbelief.

“My mind is blown! Bahubali? Rickshaw? SRK? The Indian college canteen? Love and live for this!!” a fan said.

Social media users also declared that Ed Sheeran's Sapphire will be a massive hit.

“This song will be a massive hit! We can feel it!” said a user.

Another said: “The Punjabi bit adds a nice twist, can’t wait for SAPPHIRE.”

Shah Rukh Khan connection This wasn't the first time Ed Sheeran was seen sharing a close bond with Bollywood's King Khan.

Last year, Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan were captured singing the singer's hit song ‘Perfect’.