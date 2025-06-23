Ed Sheeran to make a comeback on ‘Kapil Show,’ Netflix drops update; excited netizens buzz: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

The Great Indian Kapil Show is gearing to bring back music mogul Ed Sheeran almost after a year. After cheering the audience in episode 8 of Season 1, “Perfect” singer is prepared to lift the banner higher this time.

Netflix on June 22 dropped a teaser of the upcoming episode featuring the 34-year-old singer singing in Hindi. The streaming giant in a post on Instagram stated, “Cham cham chamke sitare have come, The Great Indian Kapil Show.” Next episode is set to stream on Saturday, June 28, on the OTT platform at 8:00 PM.

Social media reaction As Kapil marks his return with signature comic timing and celebrity interactions, the short clip revealing Ed Sheeran's return has increased the excitement for the hilarious drama. Social media users were in a frenzy as a user remarked, “Sitaare Zameen Par.”

Also Read | Salman takes hilarious dig at Aamir Khan on 1st episode of Kapil Sharma Show 3

Another user quipped, “Bhai vo English bhul jayega (Brother, he will forget English).” A third user stated, “Epic.” A fourth user commented, “Give him the Aadhar card already.” A fifth user joked, “Better than Sapphire.” Another comment read, “Sunil can do anything wid any celebrity even he's ed sheeran[sic].”

The first episode of latest season of Kapil Sharma's comedy talk show opened with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which dropped on Netflix on June 21. The hit comedy talk show has come up with new twists, celebrity guests and hilarious antics this time, set to win hearts again.

The latest season returned with OG cast, featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek. This time Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh have come together as panellists to bring daily dose of comedy to the screens.