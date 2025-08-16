'Eenie Meenie' singer Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for $1 million fraud scheme

Singer Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his role in a $1 million wire fraud scheme, according to reports from the Associated Press and NBC South Florida.

‘Eenie Meenie’ singer Sean Kingston Sentenced To Prison The 35-year-old artist, born Kisean Anderson, was convicted in March alongside his mother, Janice Turner, on multiple counts of fraud.

In July, Turner received a five-year prison sentence and an additional three years of probation. Both were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud—charges that each carried a potential maximum sentence of 20 years.

Earlier this week, Kingston’s legal team pleaded for leniency, requesting home confinement instead of prison time due to the non-violent nature of the offences. They also pointed out that Kingston had repaid the majority of the victims.

Kingston and his mother were arrested in May 2024 following a SWAT raid on his South Florida mansion, prompted by a lawsuit alleging non-payment for luxury goods. Two months later, they were formally indicted by a federal court in Miami.

Prosecutors said the pair defrauded sellers of high-end items, including luxury vehicles, jewellery, and other expensive goods, by using fraudulent documentation. Payments were allegedly made through accounts that never cleared, allowing them to amass more than $1 million in property without proper compensation.

More About Sean Kingston Sean Kingston rose to fame in 2007 with his chart-topping hit ‘Beautiful Girls’. Over the years, he has released four albums and collaborated with high-profile artists such as Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown.