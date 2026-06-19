Eetha first look: Shraddha Kapoor as pregnant Vithabai Narayangaonkar shifts focus from Cocktail 2, netizens react

Eetha first look: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming film, Eetha, whose first look is now out. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha focuses on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The first glimpse of Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar was screened exclusively in theatres today ahead of Cocktail 2 shows.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha first look In the brief teaser, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed like Vithabai Narayangaonkar on stage during her pregnancy. In the middle of her performance, she goes into labour. Despite the turn of events, she shows dedication towards her art and craft by completing her performance even in moments before giving birth. She quickly heads backstage, where she gives birth and cuts the umbilical cord with a stone before returning to the stage to complete the show. Her grit and courage, as shown in the performance, leave everyone impressed.

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Netizens react to now viral teaser Clips of the teaser have now surfaced on social media, earning praise from netizens. Reacting to it on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “Just watched the teaser of #Eetha - #LaxmanUtekar has a WINNER in his hands, such an impressive teaser. Beautiful visuals, banger screen presence of #ShraddhaKapoor, rich production design, brilliant.”

“This is going to be massive. Teaser is phenomenal,” predicted another.

One more said, “She nailed it.”

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About Eetha Based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, Eetha will follow her life from the 1940s to the 1990s, including her rise to fame and the struggles.

Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

The film is all set to release in theatres on August 28, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

When Shraddha Kapoor suffered muscle tear on the sets of Eetha Previously, Shraddha Kapoor injured herself while filming for Eetha. As per a report by Mid-day, she hurt her leg.

“Lavani music characteristically has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. In this number composed by Ajay-Atul, Shraddha — sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta — had to perform a series of steps in succession to the beats of the dholki. To look the part of a young Vithabai, the actor has put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result,” a source told the news portal.

Kapoor had later shared an update for her fans on Instagram and said, “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai but I’ll be absolutely fine (I am roaming around like a terminator. It’s a muscle tear; it will heal soon. I just need a bit of rest, but I’ll be absolutely fine)."

Eetha is directed by Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody.