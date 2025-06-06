Eid-al-Adha 2025: From My Name is Khan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, must-watch films to enjoy with family on this occasion

Eid-al-Adha is the perfect occasion to relax and enjoy a good film that matches the spirit of the festival. Whether you're looking for something emotional, meaningful, or simply entertaining, there are plenty of great movies that fit the mood.

From heartwarming stories of love and faith to powerful tales of courage and redemption, these films offer something for everyone during the festive season. Let's take a look.

1. Elham (2024)

'Elham' poster.

‘Elham’ is a poignant tale set in rural Uttar Pradesh, focusing on young Faizan's bond with a goat named Dodu, brought home for Eid-al-Adha. As the festival approaches, Faizan grapples with the impending sacrifice of his beloved companion. The film delves deep into themes of faith, love, and the innocence of childhood, making it a touching watch for families during Eid.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

This heartwarming film follows Salman Khan's Pawan, a devout Hanuman devotee, who embarks on a journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border. The narrative beautifully showcases the power of compassion and humanity transcending religious boundaries, resonating deeply with the essence of Eid.

3. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, this film portrays Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger's syndrome, who embarks on a journey across America to meet the President and convey a simple message: "My name is Khan, and I am not a terrorist." The story emphasises love, resilience, and the fight against prejudice, aligning with the values celebrated during Eid.

4. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

A historical romance depicting the union of Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa. Their love story, set against a backdrop of political alliances and cultural differences, highlights themes of unity and mutual respect, making it a fitting watch for Eid celebrations.

5. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this Netflix series delves into the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. With opulent sets and intricate storytelling, it explores themes of love, betrayal, and power, offering a rich narrative experience during the festive season.

6. Pakeezah (1972)

The poster of 'Pakeezah'.

A classic tale of love and longing, ‘Pakeezah’ tells the story of a courtesan desiring a life beyond her profession. With mesmerizing music and performances, the film captures the essence of sacrifice and hope, resonating with the themes of Eid.

7. Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)

‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ is a light-hearted romantic comedy that blends food, love, and cultural traditions into a charming cinematic experience. The story follows Gulrez, a salesgirl from Hyderabad, who has grown disillusioned with the dowry system after several failed marriage prospects. She decides to take matters into her own hands and hatches a bold plan involving a charming Lucknowi chef, played by Aditya Roy Kapur.

8. The Kite Runner (2007)