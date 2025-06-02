Eiza Gonzalez shares her thoughts on ex Timothee Chalamets romance with Kylie Jenner

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez shared her thoughts on ex, Timothee Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner.

She liked a photo of the couple on social media, and recently Gonzalez confirmed that she pressed "like" on the snapshot, which appeared to be of the pair at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards earlier this month, reported People.

"They look so cute together," said Gonzalez, adding, "They look so in love and so cute, and I'm obsessed with them, and I love Timmy."

Gonzalez, previously linked to the 29-year-old Dune actor in 2020, said she considers him "the most talented, sweetest boy."

"And I'm so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career," she added. "We're just good friends. I have nothing but amazing things to say about him."

Chalamet and Gonzalez were first spotted together on a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in June 2020. A source said the pair flew there with friends and "looked happy together," reported People.

Another insider later shared that the two actors had been "talking on and off," and by October 2020, it was reported that the pair had parted ways.

As for Chalamet and Jenner, 27, the couple was first romantically linked in April 2023. They were later spotted kissing at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in September of that year, according to People.

The actor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in May after attending several other events together in the months leading up to the ceremony, reported People.

They have also been photographed at sporting events and Coachella, as well as during awards season, when Chalamet earned multiple nods for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

In a recent interview, Jenner revealed that she has seen comments from fans pointing out her style change, most notably since she's been linked to the actor.

"That's so funny, I've seen that before too, and I'm always like, first of all, the baddie never left," Jenner said.