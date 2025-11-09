KPop Demon Hunters trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami react to multiple Grammy nods: Pure ecstasy and shock

The global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters has added another major accolade to its glittering list of achievements — several 2026 Grammy nominations for its music team.

Advertisement

Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the voices behind the film’s heroic trio, have been recognised across multiple top categories, cementing the film’s position as one of the most culturally influential projects of the year.

“There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it’s somewhere deep in there, but I think there’s also shock,” Nuna told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the nominations were announced on Friday.

“There’s just a lot of emotions surrounding how long this journey has been for all of us and in some way feeling connected to the pain of the journey and the rollercoaster of that journey. All in one moment.”

Reacting to the news, Ami said with her trademark humour, “I blacked out. I’m still blacked out. I’m probably not going to remember any of this morning in a few hours.”

Advertisement

EJAE echoed the disbelief, “One is enough. It’s more than enough. It’s so hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy. That’s when I stopped crying. I’m just like, what am I dreaming?”

KPop Demon Hunters clinches multiple Grammy nominations The film’s breakout hit ‘Golden’, which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for much of the summer, received nominations for Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Co-writer Mark Sonnenblick also earned a nomination for his contribution to the track, while the David Guetta remix of ‘Golden’ picked up a nod for Best Remixed Recording. The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack as a whole has been nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, reflecting its widespread critical acclaim and global fan appeal.

Advertisement

Significantly, the Song of the Year nomination for ‘Golden’ marks a historic first — it’s the first time a K-pop group’s song has been recognised in the Grammys’ general field. This year also sees BLACKPINK’s Rosé make history as the first K-pop solo artist nominated in the same field, for her hit ‘APT,’ which also scored nods for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Since its debut, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has become Netflix’s most-watched title ever, combining high-octane action with vibrant musical storytelling. The animated feature follows Huntrix, a K-pop girl group who double as demon-fighting heroes, seamlessly blending pop culture with fantasy adventure.

Beyond streaming success, its soundtrack has held a steady position in the Billboard 200 Top 10, underlining the franchise’s unparalleled crossover between music and cinema.

Advertisement