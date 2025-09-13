Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Day 1: Divya Khosla, Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer opens at ₹50 lakh

Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ek Chatur Naar, directed by Umesh Shukla, had a muted start at the Indian box office, earning ₹50 lakh net on Day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The black comedy thriller, set in Lucknow, edged out other new releases by around ₹5 crore in advance bookings and early traction.

Ek Chatur Naar Occupancy The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.74% on its opening day.

Day 1 Hindi (2D) Occupancy Break-up Morning Shows: 16.66%

Afternoon Shows: 22.73%

Evening Shows: 20.87%

Night Shows: 30.71% Shows Across India The film was released widely across major circuits. Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings with 123 shows and a healthy 29.25% occupancy. Mumbai, in comparison, had 92 shows with a relatively lower 17.50% occupancy.

About Ek Chatur Naar Featuring Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles, the film is a dark comedy set in small-town India. It follows a seemingly naive yet sharp woman who uses wit and ambition to outsmart those around her. With a mix of humour, suspense and unexpected twists, the narrative attempts to bring a fresh take on small-town storytelling.

The film has received mixed reviews online.

Meanwhile, the lead actress, Divya Khosla, revealed that she "lived in a slum in Lucknow" to prepare for her role in the movie. The actress shared that the experience was "one-of-a-kind," as it gave her a chance to see "the other side of living" and bring authenticity to her performance.

Divya posted pictures from the film on Instagram, where she appeared in a simple salwar kameez with no makeup, her hair tied in a braid, and a black thread around her neck.