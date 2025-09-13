Subscribe

Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Day 1: Divya Khosla, Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer opens at ₹50 lakh

Ek Chatur Naar, directed by Umesh Shukla, earned 50 lakh on Day 1 at the Indian box office. With a 22.74% occupancy, it edged out new releases. The film features Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in a dark comedy set in Lucknow, receiving mixed reviews.

Anjali Thakur
Updated13 Sep 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Directed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar stars Divya Khossla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.
Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ek Chatur Naar, directed by Umesh Shukla, had a muted start at the Indian box office, earning 50 lakh net on Day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The black comedy thriller, set in Lucknow, edged out other new releases by around 5 crore in advance bookings and early traction.

Ek Chatur Naar Occupancy

The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.74% on its opening day.

Day 1 Hindi (2D) Occupancy Break-up

  • Morning Shows: 16.66%
  • Afternoon Shows: 22.73%
  • Evening Shows: 20.87%
  • Night Shows: 30.71%

Shows Across India

The film was released widely across major circuits. Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings with 123 shows and a healthy 29.25% occupancy. Mumbai, in comparison, had 92 shows with a relatively lower 17.50% occupancy.

About Ek Chatur Naar

Featuring Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles, the film is a dark comedy set in small-town India. It follows a seemingly naive yet sharp woman who uses wit and ambition to outsmart those around her. With a mix of humour, suspense and unexpected twists, the narrative attempts to bring a fresh take on small-town storytelling.

The film has received mixed reviews online.

Meanwhile, the lead actress, Divya Khosla, revealed that she "lived in a slum in Lucknow" to prepare for her role in the movie. The actress shared that the experience was "one-of-a-kind," as it gave her a chance to see "the other side of living" and bring authenticity to her performance.

Divya posted pictures from the film on Instagram, where she appeared in a simple salwar kameez with no makeup, her hair tied in a braid, and a black thread around her neck.

She wrote, “I lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It's been a one-of-a-kind experience to witness the other side of living and bring it to life with this transformation. Can't wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy! On 12th September, hosiyari starts! #ChaturGiri #DivyaKhosla.”

