Ek Chatur Naar review: A story of icchadhari nagin, blackmail and wasted potential

A story set in Lucknow, with Chaaya Kadam as drunken dadi, Zakir Hussain as political dealmaker, Sushant Singh as bribery prone cop, Yashpal Sharma as the local moneylender (with a gun totting gang, of course) a phone with a video and list of bribable and bribed ‘investors’ and a woman who’s trying to survive on the ‘nullah’ (large open drain) side of the river.

First things first. A Bollywood film helmed by a female lead? And she’s a mother? That’s huge. It’s not like I’ve forgotten that Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol have played leads, even so. Such a great idea, and kudos to Divya Khosla Kumar for having gotten down and dirty to actually make you clap when she outwits the man she’s blackmailing at every single step.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is a very obviously a bad guy, who is late for an appointment with a political bigwig Mr. Qureshi. He’s been ‘investing’ for the farmers in a Kisan Yojna and gobbling up the money for the political party. He bumps into someone and loses the phone. The phone is picked up by Mamta (Divya Khosla Kumar) who chases the thief and yeah, she’s in cahoots with the thief. She discovers a salacious video and a text message from Qureshi with a list of rich folks who would invest in a new ‘pollution sucking device for cleaner environment’ scheme that has been cooked up by Neil Nitin Mukesh (no matter who he plays, you just remember him as neil Nitin Mukesh) and his assistant Tina (played by Heli Daruwala) for Qureshi. Mamta realises that this man is not going to play nice if she returns the phone, and decides to give the phone to her son to use but when she sees the salacious video between Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tina decides to blackmail him.

He plays dirty and involves a bad cop, but the cop too sees an opportunity to make money and assures that they can together take care of one girl, who is a nobody. At every turn the ‘nobody’ outwits them both, asking for more money each time.

This story has such a huge potential, but despite the awesome idea, the story gets dragged and the very fun hooks like the ‘Icchadhari nagin’ references, the trope of a small-time crook outwitting rich baddies gets sort of lost. The story does not lose steam though, and the drunk dadi saves many scenes (Chhaya Kadam is a wonderful actor). But too many references to ‘saanp soongh gaya’ (untranslatable, but it means stumped!) get repetitive. Mamta just raising her hand like a cobra raising its hood should have been enough.

They also overdo the funny eye on the bad cop, which is an overkill. And then they need to give a backstory which prompts the dialog: Blackmail turned out to be a revenge story. Yes, yes, we need the backstory because in India we cannot write ‘female characters’ who are grey. I would have just been happy to see bad guys lose all the money and unable to say anything because it has been obtained through bad deeds and the woman who outwits them is just doing this to survive in the big bad world. The long drawn ‘how we plotted the avenge’ is just forty minutes too long.

