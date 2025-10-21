Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 1: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's film off to a decent start, mints this amount

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Among the new releases in theatres, actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, was released on Tuesday. The musical-drama witnessed a promising start at the box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat raked in ₹7.35 crore net in India so far.

Notably, these are early estimates on the website based on morning, afternoon, and evening shows only. The final figure will be out post 10 pm.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded an overall occupancy of about 37.75% on Tuesday. Check it out:

Morning Shows: 19.76%

Afternoon Shows: 46.34%

Evening Shows: 47.16%

Night Shows: Awaited

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Makers, plot Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri. It is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.

Backed by Dinesh Jain, Anshul Garg and Raghav Sharma under the banner of Desi Movies Factory, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Billed as a passionate love story, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is said to revolve around obsessive romance drama, according to a press release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer The trailer of the film was released on 8 October. “Itihaas ka main pehla Raavan hoon jo khud Sita ko Ghar chhodkar aayega ( For the first time in history Raavan will return Sita to her home),” wrote Rane in the caption of the official post.

Watch trailer here:

Talking about the trailer, director Milap Milan Zaveri opened up about his vision behind it. He dropped hints about Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's characters from the film and told ANI, "The trailer once again showcases mohabbat, nafrat and dard (love, hate and pain) between Harshvardhan and Sonam's characters along with the music that is topping the charts right now."

Detailing his creative approach, Milap called Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat an intense romance drama.

“Our film is an intense romantic drama, with music that's already topping the charts, and the trailer shows just that -- the dialogues, music, and the intensity of Sonam and Harshvardhan's performances. We are eager to see the audience's response to the trailer and hopefully they get more invested in our film,” he added.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was initially scheduled to release on 2 October 2025. It was set to clash with big releases, including Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Later, the makers pushed the film release to October 21, 2025.