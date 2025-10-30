Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office collection Day 10: Harshvardhan Rane movie losing spark? Earnings slump again

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office collection Day 10: Following a decent opening during the festive Diwali week, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat movie seems to have lost its spark at the Box Office. The movie featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's chemistry which had set screens ablaze and got the audience talking after the trailer launch, is now seeing a slump in the movie earnings.

On Thursday, Day 10, the Harshvardhan Rane movie minted a total of ₹54.08 crore as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 10 Box Office collection Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's Box Office collection on the tenth day hovered around ₹1.58 crore as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Although the collection is as per the early estimates, the Harshvardhan Rane movie's earnings have been lower as compared to the movie's earnings on the previous days.

By the end of its eighth day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had amassed a total of ₹4.5 crore across India – which soon tumbled to ₹3 crore on Day 9 and then nearly ₹2 crore on Day 10, Thursday.

Previously, the Milap Zaveri-directed film had begun strongly with ₹9 crore on its first day (Tuesday), thanks to the Diwali holiday boost.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat movie Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Dinesh Jain and Anshul Garg, with co-producer Raghav Sharma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles and is produced under the Desi Movies Factory banner.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat social media review Co-written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the film delves into the intense emotions of love and obsession — a theme that has resonated with a segment of viewers, but also had some of the viewers criticising the theme.

Director's take on the movie “Our film is an intense romantic drama, with music that's already topping the charts, and the trailer shows just that -- the dialogues, music, and the intensity of Sonam and Harshvardhan's performances. We are eager to see the audience's response to the trailer and hopefully they get more invested in our film,” Zaveri had said earlier during an interview.