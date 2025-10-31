Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 11: Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic drama faces sharp decline

After opening strong during its festive Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has seen a significant slowdown in its box office performance as it enters its second week.

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Day 11 Box Office Collection The Milap Zaveri-directed romantic drama collected ₹3.5 crore on its first Monday (Day 7), ₹4.5 crore on Tuesday (Day 8), ₹3 crore on Wednesday (Day 9), and ₹2.65 crore on Thursday (Day 10). This brought its first-week total to ₹55.15 crore. On Day 11 (second Friday), the film is estimated to have earned ₹1.16 crore, taking its cumulative collection to ₹56.31 crore.

Occupancy rates have also reflected the waning audience interest. On Day 11, Hindi (2D) screenings registered only 7.03% occupancy in the morning shows and 12.94% in the afternoon. The evening and night shows reportedly saw negligible or no turnout, signalling a sharp dip in footfalls across multiplexes and single screens alike.

Theatre Occupancy For ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Region Wise Region-wise, Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 35%, followed by Bengaluru and Jaipur at 13.5%, Pune at 13%, and Ahmedabad at 11.5%.

Key markets such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded modest figures of 9.5% and 10% respectively, while other cities like Chandigarh (7%), Bhopal (4.5%), and Surat (7%) remained underwhelming.

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ set to face strong competition The slowdown comes at a crucial time as Baahubali: The Epic hit cinemas on Friday, October 31, posing formidable competition not only to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat but also to Thamma, another mid-range release. Both existing films are now expected to face further erosion in their box office numbers over the coming weekend.

More about the film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a Hindi-language romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, co-written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, and produced by Desi Movies Factory.

The film stars Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa, alongside Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera.