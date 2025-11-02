Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 12: Sonam Bajwa-Harshvardhan Rane's film crosses ₹60 crore milestone

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 12: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has crossed the ₹60 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

A festive release, the movie hit the theatres on Diwali, October 21. The romantic drama movie, directed by Milap Zaveri, has largely maintained a steady momentum at the box office over its 12-day run.

Made on a budget of ₹25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a profitable hit which had a better-than-expected start with a ₹9 crore opening. The movie has managed to secure its place at the ticket window through word of mouth from the audience.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 12 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned ₹3.15 crore on Saturday, November 1. This is the movie's second Saturday in theatres. On Friday, the movie earned ₹2.35 crore.

The total 2nd weekend run is expected to be lower than what the movie earned during its first weekend, ₹18.75 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's Week 1 collection was reportedly ₹55.15 crore.

The movie's 12-day total now stands at ₹60.65 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 12: Occupancy Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had an overall 18.68% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 10.09%

Afternoon Shows: 19.27%

Evening Shows: 20.94%

Night Shows: 24.43%

On day 12, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 614 shows. It is followed by Mumbai, with 243 shows, and Ahmedabad, with 174 shows.

Chennai, with just 2 shows, witnessed a massive 93% occupancy on Saturday. While Bengaluru had a 64.75% occupancy in 35 shows.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Featuring a runtime of 141 minutes, the plot of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores themes of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a passionate lover whose devotion to Adaa Randhawa borders on obsession.