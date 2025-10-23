Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's film crosses ₹20 cr mark

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's latest release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has left many surprised with its box office business. The film was released during the festive week, clashing with Maddock Films' Thamma. Rane's film has now crossed the ₹20 crore mark in just 3 days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned ₹3.37 crore net in India on day 3. While this is the early estimate on the website, it shows a dip of about 56.52% in earnings from the previous day.

The earnings are likely to improve after the night shows.

The total collection made by Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is ₹20.12 crore net in India.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a decent start at the box office. On Day 1, the film collected ₹9 crore net in India. The collection dipped on Day 2 to ₹7.75 crore, marking a 13.89% drop in earnings. The weekend is likely to boost the earnings of the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat shows vs occupancy in India On Thursday, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded an overall occupancy of 22.86% in theatres across India. On day 3, morning shows were at 9.99% occupancy, while afternoon shows showed an improvement at 27.71%. The evening shows recorded occupancy at 30.89%. Details about the night shows are awaited.

The film received the highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 533 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 321 shows, Ahmedabad with 266 shows and Hyderabad with 182 shows. Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Surat and Lucknow also showcased 100+ shows.

In terms of region-wise occupancy, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and the Delhi NCR region are leading. Lucknow and Jaipur also showed a decent occupancy in theatres.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Cast, theme, makers Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rajesh Khera, and others in key roles.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.

Billed as a musical romance drama, the film is backed by Dinesh Jain, Anshul Garg and Raghav Sharma under the banner of Desi Movies Factory.

According to the press release of the film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a passionate love story. It is said to be based on the theme of obsessive romance.

Watch trailer here:

