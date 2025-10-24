Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 4: Harshvardhan Rane starrer holds steady, inches close to ₹28 crore mark

After a blazing festive debut, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has seen its box office momentum taper off within its first week. The romantic drama, directed by Milap Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, opened on 21 October 2025 — perfectly timed with the Diwali holiday wave.

Initially buoyed by strong festival footfalls, clash with Thamma and curiosity around its intense storyline, the film now appears to be losing steam as weekday numbers settle in.

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Day 4 Box Office Collection Following an impressive start, the film earned ₹10.10 crore on its first day (Tuesday), marking one of the stronger openings for a mid-budget romantic drama this year.

However, subsequent days reflected a steady decline — ₹8.88 crore on Wednesday, ₹7.10 crore on Thursday, and finally ₹1.76 crore on Friday (early estimates) — bringing its four-day total to ₹27.84 crore. The figures underline a sharp drop in audience turnout as the festive fervour faded.

Theatre occupancy for the film region wise Occupancy levels also mirrored this downward trend. On Day 4, the film’s Hindi (2D) screenings reported only 10% occupancy during morning shows, rising modestly to 22.69% in the afternoon, before evening and night shows registered negligible attendance.

Regionally, Lucknow led with a 25% overall occupancy, followed by Jaipur (23.50%) and Ahmedabad (23%). Other key markets such as Mumbai (14%), NCR (17.50%), and Bengaluru (11.50%) showed only moderate engagement, while Hyderabad (8%) and Kolkata (9.50%) lagged behind.

More about the film Produced under the Desi Movies Factory banner, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is co-written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.

The story delves into the psychological descent of Vikramaditya, a politician whose passionate love for Adaa, a fiercely independent woman, spirals into obsession. As their relationship teeters between desire and destruction, the film attempts to dissect the complexities of power, ego, and emotional control within love.