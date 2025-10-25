Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 4: Harshvardhan Rane's movie slows down despite strong start, sees 49% fall

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 4: The latest Bollywoof film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is making waves at the box office. The romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri that set off on box office rampage on the occasion of Diwali seems to be slowing down.

A significant 49.17 percent nosedive in earnings was witnessed on October 25, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. After a three-day consecutive drop since opening day, all eyes are on weekend collection.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 4 Produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner Desi Movies Factory, the movie released on October 21, did a business of ₹3.05 net in India on Friday.

Made on a budget of ₹25 crore, it opened to ₹9 crore net, a day after Diwali, marking a much better-than-expected start. On the subsequent 2 weekdays, the film managed to maintain strong momentum. On Day 2, it raked in ₹7.75 crore net while on Day 3 it netted ₹6 crore.

Describing ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat ’ as one of the biggest surprises of the year, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “Director #MilapZaveri and lead actor #HarshvardhanRane – both coming off a streak of underperformers – have stunned the industry and silenced skeptics with #EDKD.”

He added, “The film's performance continues to be driven by Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... The chartbuster soundtrack, intense dramatic moments, and emotional highs are attracting the youth audience.” According to Taran Adarsh EDKD is on track to emerge as a success story.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, it raked in ₹28.65 crore gross during its three-day run in theatres. A total of ₹27.15 crore gross came from the domestic market while the remaining ₹1.50 crore gross was minted in the overseas market.

More about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Featuring a runtime of 141 minutes, it consists of an ensemble cast, including Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera in key roles, alongside lead actors.

The plot explores themes of obsession, pride and heartbreak. The narrative revolves around a powerful politician who falls in love with a strong-willed superstar. The story uncovers their passionate romance which quickly spirals into a dangerous game.

Watch trailer here: