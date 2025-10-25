Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 5: Harshvardhan Rane film remains steady, rakes in nearly ₹34 crore

Despite an initially modest start, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has maintained a commendable hold at the box office through its first five days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 5 Box Office Collection The romantic drama, which opened on Tuesday, October 21 2025, has now amassed an estimated ₹33.63 crore in total collections according to Sacnilk— a figure that has surprised many within the trade.

The film began its journey with a ₹9 crore opening on its first day, before seeing a slight dip over the next few days: ₹7.75 crore on Wednesday, ₹6 crore on Thursday, and ₹5.5 crore on Friday.

By Saturday, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat managed another ₹5.38 crore, indicating that word of mouth and sustained audience interest are helping it remain afloat, especially given the festive competition.

While metropolitan regions like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai contributed respectable numbers — recording occupancies of 18% and 16% respectively — the film’s real triumph lies beyond the big cities. Smaller centres such as Jaipur (25%), Lucknow (25.33%), and Bhopal (15.67%) have shown notably strong attendance figures, despite having fewer screenings. These tier-2 and tier-3 markets appear to be the film’s backbone, propelling it towards sleeper-hit status.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Clashes Interestingly, the movie’s steady performance contrasts with that of its Diwali competitor, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma, which experienced a sharper drop of nearly 26.54% by its fourth day and fell into single-digit earnings.

Despite Thamma’s wider release and higher screen count, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to carve out its own space through emotional resonance and strong word-of-mouth traction.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh captured the industry’s surprise succinctly, noting on X (formerly Twitter), “Director #MilapZaveri and lead actor #HarshvardhanRane – both coming off a streak of underperformers – have stunned the industry and silenced skeptics with #EDKD (sic).”

He further remarked, “The film's performance continues to be driven by Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... The chartbuster soundtrack, intense dramatic moments, and emotional highs are attracting the youth audience (sic).”

More About the Film Directed and co-written by Milap Zaveri, with Mushtaq Shiekh serving as co-writer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane) and Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa), whose tempestuous romance unfolds against a backdrop of obsession and emotional turmoil.

Supported by Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera, the film has found a receptive audience that appreciates its blend of melodrama and heartfelt storytelling.